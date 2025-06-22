Saddle up, Davie, something is taking shape in downtown Davie, next to a historic spot where rodeos still ride!

If you’re in the area of Southwest 42nd Street, you’ll hear the clacking and hum of machinery on Davie Road as a new development rises from the ground. It’s called Saddlebridge Downtown Davie, which is a multi-family housing complex.

The four-acre complex will feature workforce housing and some low-income units as well.

Twenty percent of the units that are dedicated to workforce housing will be offered to those earning up to 120% of the area median income.

Debbie Thomas is the Economic Development Manager for the Town of Davie. She said the development is a big deal for the area.

“From an economic development standpoint, not only is it significant to have 286 units, but it's also a big part of the type of housing that we have available,” explained Thomas.

Saddlebridge will rise four stories with two buildings connected by a pedestrian bridge.

This will be an urban offering that embraces Davie’s western charm, especially since its neighbor is the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds.

The contractor said the sky bridge will have silhouettes of western theme including cowboys and farm animals. The developers want to connect the complex to the history of the Town of Davie.

The South Florida Education Center with five institutions is close by, as well as HCA Hospital.

This project is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.