Have you been up and down US-1 in Cutler Bay and wondered about all the construction happening by the Southland Mall?

It’s the beginning of a bold new chapter for the town, resident, locals and visitors. It’s a billion-dollar mixed-use development that is in the works. But first, there will be dust, concrete and lots of work.

While Southland Mall is still very much open for shopping, the overhaul is on. The major big box retailers are part of this redesign plan, and tenants are being relocated while construction continues.

However, the future is more than shopping.

“We’re going to add a 150 key hotel," explained Ronald Gaither, the Chief Development Officer of American Landmark. "We’re going to build a medical office project that will be about 170,000 square feet of medical office so people can live here and seek the kids of services they want without having to on US-1 or the Turnpike and drive miles to accomplish what they need."

The vertical building you’ll start to see in the construction area adjacent to the mall is The Current at City Center, which will feature 350 apartments, parking, and amenities.

“It’s a mix of studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and a sprinkling of three-bedroom apartments,” said Hillary Haas, Vice President of Development for American Landmark.

Plans for his overhaul bring promise for jobs now, and in the future.

“Over the five-year period we will employ approximately 3,000 people in the community and have retained employment of somewhere around 2,000 people, with an economic impact of over $50 million dollars,” said Gaither.

There is a timeline of five years on this project, with the mall remaining open in that time.