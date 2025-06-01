It is one of the most eclectic, fastest growing cities in South Florida: Hialeah. It is a city rooting in culture and history, but the landscape is evolving and growing from the ground up.

If you travel down East 26th street, not far from Hialeah Hospital and turn onto the street, you will notice a seeable difference on this block – a vertical, modern building, called Metro Parc.

“This area, this location is perfectly equidistance to a lot of major employment centers,” said Matthew Baron, President of Baron Group.

Though connected to South Florida for over 20 years, Baron is a builder in New York, and is bringing a bit of that thinking, here to Hialeah.

“In New York City, we do a lot of vertical development. Usually what you have is, you're building a tall building, which is very, very expensive," Baron explained. "Here in Hialeah, we're able to build these buildings that are between eight and 10 stories tall. So they're not very, very tall buildings. They are large buildings, but that keeps our costs down significantly, which then results, frankly, in a lower rent."

This is a transit-oriented development that has over 661 rental residences starting at $1,900 and space for retail.

"One of the things that that we tried to focus on here is building these buildings for the community," said Baron.

It’s also walking distance from the Metro, changing how Hialeah lives and moves. Metro Parc has already welcomed residents, as its sister building Metro Parc North is under construction with a completion set in about 27 months.