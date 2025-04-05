Upland Park is set to be western Miami-Dade's new transit-oriented community

A $1 billion mixed used community is expected to be western Miami-Dade's next big thing. It's called Upland Park, and community leaders hope the development will bridge the west end to the rest of the county. It's one of many construction projects featured in NBC6's What's Being Built Here series.

For years, the 47 acres area was nothing.

“Before this property was just sitting here as green land,” explained David Martin, CEO of Terra.

Developers say the property is to be the largest transit oriented community in Miami-Dade County's history.

“We bid and were selected by the County to endeavor on this vision to create a community that was sustainable, integrated, walkable, and provided much needed housing in a commercial district,” stated Martin.

Terra is a South Florida commercial and residential development firm.

Developers said the main goal of this project is to increase ridership on public transit, being in line with the county’s SMART plan of creating the east-west corridor.

“To have a transit-oriented community at the west end of the east/west corridor is significant in the level and size county wide and state wide, but also it’s impact to the western side of our county,” explained Martin.

Phase one of the project is underway and developers hope to have 578 multifamily apartments completed by 2026.

The master plan anticipates having more than 2,000 multifamily apartments, about 282,000 square feet of retail and roughly 414,000 square feet of commercial space.

There’s still a long way to go until that vision becomes reality. But, Terra and other partners of the project hope this is exactly what the community needs.

“I think the impact is more routes, more BRT routes, more amenities, more convenience, more potential places to work, potential places to live. And a list of amenities that are for the residents in the community but also for the extended residential community around us,” Martin said.