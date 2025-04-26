What's being built here?: Inside the restoration of the Raleigh Hotel

NBC6's What's Being Built Here series is exploring something old that's becoming something new.

This time around, it's a historic hotel in Miami Beach.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC6 anchor Roxanne Vargas goes to the Art Deco landmark on Collins Avenue to reveal the big plans there.

The flair, this famous façade, the feel of The Raleigh in art deco Miami Beach. The likes of Audrey Hepburn and Madonna cooled down poolside in cabanas here.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's where fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld launched Chanel's first resort wear line in 2008 by the fleur-de-lis-shaped pool.

In 1996, it was home to Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in the classic film film "The Birdcage."

But after a decade of neglect, a blow from Hurricane Irma in 2017, it was shuddered.

This is the return of The Raleigh.

"These are properties that really should be seen as they were designed in the 40s," Michael Svho said. "These are gorgeous properties, and we agreed with the city to go and strip out anything that is not original and restore these to the original design."

Luxury real estate developer Shvo purchased The Raleigh in 2019 and shares with NBC6 the future of the 215 feet of beachfront property but is still paying homage to the Raleigh's history and story.

"We're taking this hotel and bringing it to the highest level of luxury," he said. "This is going to be the leading hotel on the beach, but still maintaining all the original design elements, from the Martini Bar to the Tiger Room to all the little details on the flooring 707 that you'll see when we go to The Raleigh that will show people how it was when it was designed, but obviously upgraded to 2027."

The Raleigh pool was named the most beautiful pool in America by Time Magazine in 1967.

Rooftop space, restaurants, private pools, no details go unseen.

Renowned architect Peter Marino reimaged the 60-key hotel, which will thoughtfully and completely be visible from all sides because the 17-story residential tower with 40 unique waterfront residences will sit closest to the water.

Ten million dollars to $150 million to live in a landmark.

"The Financial Times had an article, not probably two years ago, that Miami is the most important city in America," Svho said. "People live in Miami now, people eat in Miami, people also vacation in Miami. But Miami became what I call a true city that has a full life here, not a place where you just come and visit. There is no other Raleigh."