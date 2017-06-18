Bear Confronts Officer in Marion County

An officer in Marion County had a very special visitor Sunday afternoon.

According to the Marion County Sheriffs Office’s Facebook page, Deptuy Remington met the bear after he responded to call in the Ocklawaha area, which is an hour outside of Orlando.

The bear appears to be out for a walk, when he wandered onto the road in front of the patrol car.

The officer calls him “Buddy,” causing the bear to come closer.

That’s when the officer opened his car door. For a second, it seemed like the bear wanted to crawl into the car, but it eventually took off.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission says you should never do what this officer did if you encounter a bear. Instead, you should never welcome it to come near you, or even make eye contact.