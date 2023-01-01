The Latest
Report: Colts Planning to Hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts are now “targeting” Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to become their next head coach, according to a report.
Super Bowl LVII Live Updates: Everything to Know Before Chiefs-Eagles
Super Bowl Sunday is finally here. Get ready for the Chiefs-Eagles matchup with the latest live updates.
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Interview Rex Ryan for Defensive Coordinator
The Denver Broncos reportedly interviewed Rex Ryan, former head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, for their defensive coordinator job.
Report: Vic Fangio Signed Contract With Eagles to Help for Super Bowl
Longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio reportedly signed a two-week contract to help the Eagles with Super Bowl prep.
How is the Super Bowl MVP Chosen? What to Know About the Award
Before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, here’s what to know about the Big Game’s MVP award.
Meet Justina Miles, Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show ASL Performer
Justina Miles will be the first Black deaf woman to perform American Sign Language at the Super Bowl pre-game and halftime shows.
‘The Best Moment of My Life:' Watch Young Fan's Incredible Reaction as LeBron James Sits Next to Her
A young fan went viral for her stunned reaction to LeBron James sitting next to her at the Lakers-Warriors game.
How Ravens Reportedly Could Be Tempted to Trade Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly could trade Lamar Jackson if the two sides don’t agree to a contract.
Jill Biden Not Shy About Her ‘Philly Girl' Sports Fandom
First lady Jill Biden is going to the Super Bowl for cheer on her beloved Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Arizona.
New Mexico State Suspends Men's Basketball Season, Places Coaching Staff on Administrative Leave
New Mexico State suspended operations of its men’s basketball program indefinitely due to allegations involving potential violations of university policy.
Michael Irvin Files $100M Defamation Lawsuit, Says He Was Falsely Accused of Misconduct
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages, claiming he was falsely accused of misconduct by a female employee at a Phoenix hotel.