Broward County

Driver crashes stolen Rolls-Royce into Checkers in Broward County, owner says

It happened at the fast food chain at NW 27th Avenue and W Broward Boulevard.

By Bri Buckley and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stolen Rolls-Royce was crashed into a Checkers restaurant in Broward County, according to the vehicle's owner.

It happened at the fast food chain at NW 27th Avenue and W Broward Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video of the scene shows a massive hole in the restaurant and the luxury vehicle crushed, hazards flickering and airbags deployed.

The Checkers was open, and it appears one woman was working inside at the time of the crash. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"I'm definitely not shocked. It is a Rolls-Royce and people like to steal things and do a little bit of a joy ride, but this joy ride right here, not too fun for this person, 'cause he's locked up and the car's totaled," the owner said. "What are you gonna do?"

NBC6 is working to learn more about how the theft happened, and who the suspect is.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyCrime and Courts
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us