Driver crashes stolen Rolls-Royce into Checkers in Broward County, owner says

A stolen Rolls-Royce was crashed into a Checkers restaurant in Broward County, according to the vehicle's owner.

It happened at the fast food chain at NW 27th Avenue and W Broward Boulevard.

Video of the scene shows a massive hole in the restaurant and the luxury vehicle crushed, hazards flickering and airbags deployed.

The Checkers was open, and it appears one woman was working inside at the time of the crash. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

"I'm definitely not shocked. It is a Rolls-Royce and people like to steal things and do a little bit of a joy ride, but this joy ride right here, not too fun for this person, 'cause he's locked up and the car's totaled," the owner said. "What are you gonna do?"

NBC6 is working to learn more about how the theft happened, and who the suspect is.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.