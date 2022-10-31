About NBC 6: Our Mission and Story

Our Mission
Our Story
NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 broadcast from Peacock Plaza, located near 1-75 and Miramar Parkway in Miramar and are owned by NBCUniversal as part of the NBCUniversal Local Owned Stations. WTVJ/NBC 6 is Florida’s first television station and the 16th television station in the United States, signing on for the first time on March 21, 1949.
WTVJ was founded on three basic principles: commitment to the community, excellence in journalism and industry leadership. Today, NBC 6 provides more than 40 hours of local news and programming every week including exclusive news franchises NBC 6 Investigates and NBC 6 Responds, produced by an award-winning bilingual consumer and investigative team. The station also produces a local political show, Impact, a community affairs program, Voices, and local sports coverage through the NBC 6 Sports team.
Our Impact
NBC 6 began broadcasting on March 21, 1949, and has been serving the South Florida community for almost 75 years. As Florida’s first television station, we have been supporting and giving back to our local communities for more than seven decades. Some examples include our work with the American Red Cross for disaster relief, our annual animal adoption and donation drive, Clear the Shelters, the many Pride events we support, a yearly Project Innovation Grant Challenge providing funds for local non-profits and our annual Caravan of Joy toy drive that supports children from our underserved communities.
NBC 6 is dedicated to building relationships and partnerships in and for our communities and you will find us supporting local events throughout the year. We hope you’ll join us at our next event.
Our Leadership
Jorge Carballo — President and General Manager, NBC 6/Telemundo 51
Dawn Clapperton — Vice President of News, NBC 6
Debra Juarez — Vice President of Digital, NBC 6/Telemundo 51
Sara Ahmad-Visomirski — Vice President of Creative Services & Community Relations, NBC 6/Telemundo 51
Ella Goldberg — Vice President of Finance, NBC 6/Telemundo 51
Emilio Garcia — Vice President of Sales, NBC 6/Telemundo 51
Terry Smith — Vice President of Technology, NBC 6/Telemundo 51
Our Talent
Where to Find Us
How to Reach Us
Address
15000 SW 27th Street
Miramar, FL 33027
Contact Us
Phone: 954-622-6000
Email: click here
News Desk
Email: NBC6.desk@nbcuni.com
Phone: 954-622-6111