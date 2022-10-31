About NBC 6: Our Mission and Story

Our Mission

NBC 6 is an NBCU Local news station dedicated to providing South Florida's best and most accurate news, breaking news, and weather 24 hours a day. Learn our mission, our story and more details about us.

Our Story

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 broadcast from Peacock Plaza, located near 1-75 and Miramar Parkway in Miramar and are owned by NBCUniversal as part of the NBCUniversal Local Owned Stations. WTVJ/NBC 6 is Florida’s first television station and the 16th television station in the United States, signing on for the first time on March 21, 1949.

WTVJ was founded on three basic principles: commitment to the community, excellence in journalism and industry leadership. Today, NBC 6 provides more than 40 hours of local news and programming every week including exclusive news franchises NBC 6 Investigates and NBC 6 Responds, produced by an award-winning bilingual consumer and investigative team. The station also produces a local political show, Impact, a community affairs program, Voices, and local sports coverage through the NBC 6 Sports team.

Our Impact

NBC 6 began broadcasting on March 21, 1949, and has been serving the South Florida community for almost 75 years. As Florida’s first television station, we have been supporting and giving back to our local communities for more than seven decades. Some examples include our work with the American Red Cross for disaster relief, our annual animal adoption and donation drive, Clear the Shelters, the many Pride events we support, a yearly Project Innovation Grant Challenge providing funds for local non-profits and our annual Caravan of Joy toy drive that supports children from our underserved communities.

NBC 6 is dedicated to building relationships and partnerships in and for our communities and you will find us supporting local events throughout the year. We hope you’ll join us at our next event.

Our Leadership

Jorge Carballo — President and General Manager, NBC 6/Telemundo 51

Dawn Clapperton — Vice President of News, NBC 6

Debra Juarez — Vice President of Digital, NBC 6/Telemundo 51

Sara Ahmad-Visomirski — Vice President of Creative Services & Community Relations, NBC 6/Telemundo 51

Ella Goldberg — Vice President of Finance, NBC 6/Telemundo 51

Emilio Garcia — Vice President of Sales, NBC 6/Telemundo 51

Terry Smith — Vice President of Technology, NBC 6/Telemundo 51

Where to Find Us

Watch, read and stream our content:

NBC6.com

NBC 6 Mobile App

NBC 6 App on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV

Peacock: NBC South Florida News channel

Roku: NBC South Florida News channel

Samsung TV: NBC South Florida News channel

Follow us on social media:

How to Reach Us

Address

15000 SW 27th Street

Miramar, FL 33027

Contact Us

Phone: 954-622-6000

Email: click here

News Desk

Email: NBC6.desk@nbcuni.com

Phone: 954-622-6111