News
Palm Beach County 9 hours ago

Officers Open Fire After Vehicle Breaches Mar-a-Lago Security Checkpoint: PBSO

The sheriff of Palm Beach said the vehicle was driving erratically and putting the public’s well-being in danger

Local
Super Bowl LIV 5 hours ago

Extensive Security Effort Underway to Protect South Florida During Super Bowl

Amber Alert 8 hours ago

Miami-Dade Police Search Near Everglades for Missing Newborn After Triple Homicide

Decision 2020 9 hours ago

NBC 6 Welcomes Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo as New Political Analyst

U.S. & World
Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Key Moments: Trump Trial Debate and Vote on Witnesses

impeachment 7 hours ago

Trump Acquittal Now Likely Wednesday; Senate Rejects Witnesses

Kobe Bryant 3 hours ago

VIDEO: Lakers Deliver Touching Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Iowa 12 hours ago

2020 Candidates Brace for Frenzied, Final Weekend in Iowa

Decision 2020 12 hours ago

Bloomberg Could Qualify for Debates Under New Party Rules

election 18 hours ago

Delaney, Longest-Running Democratic Candidate, Ends 2020 Bid

Health
peanut allergy 6 hours ago

FDA Approves First Treatment for Kids With Peanut Allergy

coronavirus 8 mins ago

WHO Says Prepare for Local Outbreaks; China Slams US Travel Restraints

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Delta, American and United Suspend Flights Between US, China

Tech
podcasts 39 mins ago

Alexa, Read Me a Story: Audio Content for Kids on the Rise

Facebook Jan 29

How to Stop Sites From Sharing Your Information With Facebook

NFL Jan 28

Multiple NFL Twitter Accounts Hacked, Including for Super Bowl-Bound Chiefs and 49ers

Business
Dow Jones 17 hours ago

Stocks Sink on Fears Virus Outbreak Will Dent the Economy

coronavirus Jan 30

Pilots Union Files Suit to Halt American Airlines Flights to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

hummer Jan 30

Hummer Is Making a Comeback, But This Time It’s Electric

Only In Florida
Florida Jan 27

Investigation Into Paint Job Making $500K Florida Home Look Like Cartoon

Only in Florida Jan 27

Viral Video Shows Men Playing Cards in Middle of Florida Traffic

Only in Florida Jan 25

Infamous ‘Florida Easter Bunny’ Arrested After Hit-and-Run

Changing Climate
Greta Thunberg Jan 24

Thunberg Brushes Off Mockery From US Finance Chief

Nuclear weapons Jan 23

Scientists Move ‘Doomsday Clock’ Closer to Midnight

World Economic Forum Jan 21

Climate Not Considered a Top 10 Risk by CEOs: Survey

Pride Night Jan 29

NBC 6 Presents Florida Panthers Pride Night on Feb. 8

Florida Jan 29

Leader of Gay Community After Pulse Massacre Has Died

nbc 6 pride Jan 28

Nonbinary Pronoun ‘They’ is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year

The Latest

News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us