Celebrate Pride Month at Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival

On Saturday June 15, 2024, the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival returns. This annual event brings more than fifty thousand people to the city of Wilton Manors to celebrate the historic Stonewall Riots, as well as the start of the LGBTQ+ human rights movement.

This year's event is presented by AHF.org and Prouder Together and will consist of “6 blocks of fun and entertainment” filled with food, music, and vendor marketplaces lining the blocks of The Drive.

The street festival opens at 3 PM and runs until 11 PM. This year's parade, called "Glow Night" begins at 8 PM and will be lighting up the night with illuminated Pride floats, vehicles, and walking groups.

Pre-sale tickets are available until June 14 for $10 and tickets at the door are $13. Stonewall Pride is cashless at all entrances, including VIP and lounges. No one may enter the event without a ticket, not even vendors.

If you are thinking about attending, consider using public transportation, but if you decide to drive to the event parking ranges from $10-$30. City of Wilton Manors lots including Hagen Lot and meters are all $20. There will be limited handicap parking available at Hagen Lot also for $20. For more information on ride share drop off and other city parking lots visit the Stonewall Pride website here.

NBC6 and Telemundo51 are sponsors of the event. Stop by our booth in the red tents. We'd love to say hello and take your picture. Also look for our vehicle and walking group in the parade.

For more information on Stonewall Pride visit StonewallPride.lgbt.