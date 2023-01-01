U.S. & World

Drive-by Shooting in Lakeland Leaves 10 Injured, 2 Critical
At least 10 men were injured in an apparently targeted shooting Monday in Lakeland, Florida, officials said.
-
Obamacare Enrollment to Open This Spring for People Losing Medicaid After Pandemic Protections End
Millions of people could lose Medicaid this year as pandemic-era coverage protections come to an end.
-
Two Tamarin Monkeys Believed to Have Been Taken From the Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo says two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing and that there’s clear evidence the animals’ habitats were tampered with and that they were taken.
-
Chicago Prosecutor Drops Sex Abuse Charges Against R. KellyThe Cook County State’s Attorney’s office dropped 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against singer R. Kelly Monday, citing the R&B star’s previous convictions, high c...
-
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan
A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed.