Southwest CEO Maps Out a Recovery After Holiday Meltdown: ‘We Have Work to Do'
Southwest said it canceled about 16,700 flights between Dec. 21 through Dec. 31, failing to recover from severe winter weather.
-
DOJ Files Second Antitrust Suit Against Google, Seeks to Break Up Its Ad Business
The lawsuit targets Google’s advertising business and comes after reports that DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter had been cleared to work on Google.
-
Amazon Launches Rx Subscription Service for Prime Members
Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business.
-
Feds Seize Almost $700 Million of FTX Assets in Sam Bankman-Fried Criminal Case
Federal prosecutors seized nearly $700 million in cash and assets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, primarily in the form of Robinhood shares.
-
FAA Says Contractor Unintentionally Deleted Files Before Outage Disrupted Thousands of Flights
Around 10,000 flights were delayed because of the outage of a pilot-alerting system.