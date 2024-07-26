‘I want everybody looking for her': Family asks for help in search for missing 81-year-old woman

Family and friends of Carol Tormey are desperate to find her — the 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s has been missing since Sunday.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said a silver alert was issued. Her family and friends gathered at a shopping plaza in Fort Lauderdale Friday to distribute flyers.

Tormey was last seen on the night of July 21 in Fort Lauderdale on South Ocean Lane near 15th.

Her husband said when he woke up around midnight, he noticed Carol was missing and their black Chevy Colorado was gone as well.

The family said the AirTags in her purse and car are no longer working.

NBC6 spoke with Carol’s son and daughter, who pleaded with the public to please help find their mom.

“My mom is an amazing person. She worked with special needs children her whole life as a physical therapist. She's always been an incredibly upbeat positive person,” Kelly Busch said.

“I want everybody looking for her, not just the Fort Lauderdale Police Department,” John Tormey said. “I want the Miccosukee Police Department to be looking for her, I want MDPD to be looking for her.”

Carol Tormey is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 150 pounds.

The 2018 black Chevy Colorado has a Florida tag of GYN-M49.

The family is asking that you please call 911 right away and stay with her until police arrive. If you’re not sure if it’s her, you’re asked to take a photo and send it to 305-978-0940.