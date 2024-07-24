Have you seen her? 81-year-old woman missing for days from Fort Lauderdale

Police are looking for an 81-year-old woman who disappeared from the Fort Lauderdale area on Monday.
A silver alert was issued for Carol Tormey, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs, after she was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of S Ocean Lane.
Authorities say she may be traveling in a 2018 black Chevrolet Colorado with Florida tag number GYNM49.
Police say Tormey may be in the Miramar area.
Anyone with information should call police.