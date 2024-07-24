Fort Lauderdale

Have you seen her? 81-year-old woman missing for days from Fort Lauderdale

A silver alert was issued for Carol Tormey who was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of S Ocean Lane

By NBC6

Police are looking for an 81-year-old woman who disappeared from the Fort Lauderdale area on Monday.

A silver alert was issued for Carol Tormey, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs, after she was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of S Ocean Lane.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Authorities say she may be traveling in a 2018 black Chevrolet Colorado with Florida tag number GYNM49.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Police say Tormey may be in the Miramar area.

Anyone with information should call police.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleMissing persons
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us