Have you seen her? 81-year-old woman missing for days from Fort Lauderdale

Police are looking for an 81-year-old woman who disappeared from the Fort Lauderdale area on Monday.

A silver alert was issued for Carol Tormey, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs, after she was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of S Ocean Lane.

#FLPD A Florida #SilverAlert has been issued for Carol Tormey, last seen in the area of the 1500 block of S Ocean Lane in #FortLauderdale. She may be traveling in a 2018, black Chevrolet Colorado, FL tag number GYNM49. Carol may be in the Miramar area. Call police with any info. pic.twitter.com/CA6Il2npt5 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 22, 2024

Authorities say she may be traveling in a 2018 black Chevrolet Colorado with Florida tag number GYNM49.

Police say Tormey may be in the Miramar area.

Anyone with information should call police.