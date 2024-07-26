After a few quiet weeks, a tropical wave will wake up the Atlantic

The 2024 hurricane season started off with a bang.

Beryl became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, and the storm went on and continued to break records all before the Fourth of July.

But then the Atlantic went eerily quiet for weeks.

As the month of July draws to a close, the tropics look to wake up again as we turn the page into the month of August.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Constant plumes of Saharan dust have kept the Tropical Atlantic void of any significant Tropical Waves.

Plums of Saharan Dust typically begin to subside in August, which is often when we see an uptick in tropical activity.

A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic has caught the attention of the National Hurricane Center.

In the coming days, this wave can show signs of organization as it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Currently, it has a low chance of development – 20% in the next seven days.

As of now, there is no immediate threat to South Florida. However, please let this be a reminder to be prepared as we approach the busiest time of hurricane season.

The next name on the list is Debby.