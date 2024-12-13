‘Serious and heartbreaking': Lawyer for alleged teen victim speaks after Miramar cop's arrest

Attorneys for a 16-year-old girl allegedly victimized by a Miramar Police officer now facing sex crime charges are calling for accountability.

George Richardson, 37, was arrested Wednesday and charged with use of a child in sexual performance and harmful communications to minors.

According to the arrest warrant, Richardson had the teen perform sex acts for him during a FaceTime call.

BSO Booking photo of George Richardson

On Friday, an attorney for the teen spoke about the allegations and Richardson's arrest.

“Very troubled for sure, it’s a delicate situation, it’s affecting her family socially and mentally. She’s seeking therapy,” said Andres Berrio, the lawyer representing the victim. "It's a serious and heartbreaking situation we are going through with our client."

Berrio said his client and Richardson met through the police explorer program at Miramar Police Department.

"Unfortunately our client joined this program in hopes and excitement to be an officer. She’s lost the faith of the program. We are asking for strong oversight and safeguards to avoid this from occurring again,” said Berrio.

The explorer program is now on hold. Berrio said his team wants the program under a microscope.

“Certainly a proper investigation and the explorer program, to revisit policies, procedures and oversight of their officers, justice for sure,” said Berrio. "I think to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss released a statement on the arrest.

“When an individual sworn to uphold the law finds himself accused of violating that sacred oath, it not only undermines their personal integrity but also casts a shadow over the entire profession," the statement read, in part.

“It’s caused devastating consequences for our client, a minor, aspiring to be an officer and she's lost faith in the system and not sure she will move forward with her dreams of being an officer,” said Berrio.

Moss said Richardson was relieved of his duties. Richardson was a police officer in Miramar for three years.