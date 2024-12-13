Biden commutes sentence for ex-UM booster and $930M Ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro

President Joe Biden has commuted the prison sentence of former University of Miami booster and $930 million Ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro.

Shapiro's name was among the nearly 1,500 people who had sentences commuted by Biden on Thursday.

Shapiro, now 55, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2011 for masterminding the Ponzi scheme.

He has been on home detainment since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

NBC6 has reached out to Shapiro seeking comment but we haven't heard back yet.

Shapiro, a major donor to the Hurricanes' athletics program, showered student-athletes with high-dollar gifts and luxury perks and paid for plane rides and hotel suites for prospective players from the early 2000s to around 2010.

According to the NCAA, from 2001 through 2008, Shapiro donated and pledged approximately $500,000 to the university’s athletics program. He also hosted a fundraising bowling tournament, attended by university officials, which raised $50,000 for the men’s basketball program.

He was also granted special access to athletics events and had a student lounge named after him, the NCAA said.

According to a Yahoo! Sports report released in 2011, Shapiro also said he supplied athletes with prostitutes, gave bounties for on-field plays, and on one occasion, paid for an abortion for a player.