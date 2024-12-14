Miami Gardens

Jury finds Walmart partially responsible in Miami Gardens 9-year-old's death

The jury found the retail giant partially responsible for the death of Saiy'Yah Allen

By Marissa Bagg

A jury reached a verdict Friday in a negligence lawsuit a Miami Gardens family brought against Walmart over the death of a 9-year-old boy.

The jury found the retail giant partially responsible for the death of Saiy'Yah Allen.

The 9-year-old died in May 2023, two and a half years after hitting his head on a metal cart at a Walmart in Fort Lauderdale in November 2020.

The lawsuit accused Walmart of creating a dangerous and unsafe condition by putting a metal cart in a walkway.

Allen suffered a trauma brain injury when he struck the cart while shopping with his family.

Under the verdict, Allen's family was awarded $2.7 million.

The jury also found the family partially responsible for what happened.

