Drunk, naked man seen strolling through Fort Lauderdale airport arrested: BSO

A man who was caught on camera going on a naked, drunken walk through a terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been arrested, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday when 36-year-old Martin Evtimov parked his vehicle on the sidewalk outside Terminal One, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Martin Evtimov

Evtimov, who was naked, walked into the terminal and breached a secure Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, officials said.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed Evtimov casually strolling through the terminal, passing shocked travelers as he made his way to the checkpoint.

Evtimov resisted arrest when he was approached by deputies and TSA officers, but what taken into custody.

He was later booked into jail on charges including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication and indecent exposure.

Evtimov appeared in court Tuesday, where he was granted a $3,500 bond. He was also told to undergo a mental health screening, and stay away from alcohol and the airport.

Martin Evtimov, accused of going on a naked, drunken walk through a terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, appears in bond court.