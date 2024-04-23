NBC6 viewer recognizes missing Pembroke Pines boy and helps him return home

Bryanna Carter says it feels good to have her little brother, 10-year-old Sir-Isaac Moore back by her side.

“Him getting out the police car and walking to me, it was a big sigh of relief,” Carter said.

Her brother lives with her in Pembroke Pines where she waits for him to come home from school every day around 2:30.

But on Monday, Moore wasn’t home at his normal time and wasn’t answering his phone.

“It’s not like him,” Carter said. “It’s not like him to just not come home. It’s not like him to not answer the phone or text back.”

She drove around the neighborhood, called his friends, and eventually went to his school, Lakeside Elementary.

“I was worried sick,” she said. “I didn’t know what happened. We live by a lake, he can’t swim.”

The school contacted police, who sent officers out to search for him and put out missing child alerts on social media and local news stations, including NBC6.

Dennis Miller saw one news alert on NBC6 at around 6 p.m.

After seeing it, Miller, who lives in Miramar, went outside to do work in his garage.

“I see the young man walking down the street,” Miller said. “I just knew it was him.”

Ring surveillance footage captured that moment.

"What's your name?" Miller asks Moore from across the street.

"Sir-Isaac," the child responds.

"They're looking for you," Miller says. "Come here."

He brought the 10-year-old inside with his family, where they called police.

“He was just the nicest kid, sweetest kid,” Miller said. “I’m just glad that we found him and able to get him home.”

Sergeant Jason Palant with the Pembroke Pines Police Department said Moore wandered about two miles away from his home.

He said thanks to Miller’s quick thinking, the situation didn’t end up much worse.

“It takes a second for someone with bad intentions to see the opportunity and act upon that opportunity so obviously we’re grateful that wasn’t the case in this situation,” Palant said.

“The glory goes to God who put me in the right place, at the right time,” Miller said.

Moore, who didn’t want to speak during the interview, seemed happy to be home.

It’s a reunion Carter said she’s forever grateful for.

“He walked a pretty long way,” she said. “I just thank God that he’s back here and okay.”