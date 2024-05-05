Celebrities flocked to Miami to attend the 2024 Formula 1 race that kicks off its first out of three races in the U.S.

Among the stars strolling down the paddocks were NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, singer Ed Sheeran, model Kendall Jenner, actor Tom Cruise, singer Camila Cabello, actor Taylor Zakhar Perez from the movie "Red, White & Royal Blue," and former President Donald Trump.

Trump visited McLaren's garage and was spotted talking to Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images Donald Trump and McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown talk in the Pitlane prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Getty Images

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Besides the president, other celebrities were spotted at teams' garages like Cruise at the Mercedes and Bad Bunny stopping by to hang out at the Red Bull garage alongside drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen, Bad Bunny and Sergio Perez at Red Bull's garage. Getty Images

On Saturday, May 4, Sheeran performed six songs on the Hard Rock Beach Club's trackside stage, including "Shape of You" and "Bad Habits."

Cabello and Zakhar Perez were seen with Ferrari, while Brady was spotted in the garages.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, made a quick pitstop at the Alpine Racing F1 team to check on the football star's investment.

Mahomes was there along with other sports-related celebrities such as actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, golf standout Rory McIlroy, soccer stars Zinedine Zidane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata, as well as boxer Anthony Joshua.

Zinedaine Zidane after Sprint ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, United States on May 4, 2024. Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Celebrities also took to the tracks, like Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi. He took the wheel at Homestead Speedway in a full driver immersion at NEON16 Big Race Week Miami 2024 and Sheeran got a ride from Mercedes driver George Russell.

Here's a look at the other celebrities that attended the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix:

Photos: Celebrities at the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix