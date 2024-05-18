Controversy in Miami: Private island Bird Key for sale for $31.5 million

Bird Key is at the center of a potentially controversial sale of the private island.

After being listed on the market, it’s starting to generate concern in Miami’s environmental community because of the island’s reputation of being a bird sanctuary.

The 37-and-a-half acre private island has been listed for $31.5 million.

Finlay Matheson, the owner of the island, said he bought the land in 1985 for $36,000.

“It's unique because it’s the only undeveloped island in North Biscayne Bay and it’s the only natural island in Biscayne Bay,” Matheson said. “All the other islands have been manmade, filled in over the years.”

After owning the land for 40 years, Matheson told NBC6 that now is the perfect time to sell.

“I thought, well, the real estate market is hot. I’ve got a great agent,” Matheson said. “So, why not?”

Bird Key is located by the East 79th Street viaduct and it is on the county's registry of threatened environmental lands.

That’s why local environmentalists are concerned over the potential sale of the island, fearing it could disrupt the natural habitat for birds.

Jose Francisco Barros, president of the Tropical Audubon Society, said construction on the island would most likely include drudging and filling of existing wetlands.

“Much of the habitat has been lost from Miami Beach and along the coast of Miami-Dade. This island in particular serves as a refuge, a place of rest for these birds,” Barros said. “These islands lay in the center of the Biscayne Bay aquatic preserve. They’re under a lot of state laws and federal laws.”

Still, Matheson said he wants to sell the island as soon as the right buyer makes an offer.

“Hurry up…make an offer. Get it done,” Matheson said.

Miami-Dade County attempted to purchase the island, but County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office told NBC6 the offer was rejected.

“We are eager to find alternatives, including state or federal support, to purchase this property and expand the footprint of our Biscayne Bay protection programs," her office said in a statement.