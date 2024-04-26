Rare High Surf Advisory issued ahead of breezy weekend in South Florida

A persistent easterly wind will be in place through the weekend for South Florida.

While our rain chances remain very low (20% Saturday, 10% Sunday), the wind will create hazards on and around the water.

Broward County will have a rare High Surf Advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday for breakers of 5 to 8 feet.

In addition, all Atlantic-facing beaches will have dangerous rip currents Saturday.

There is also a Small Craft Advisory through Sunday morning. On the open water, expect Easterly gusts up to 35 knots on Saturday afternoon. Seas will be 5 to 9 feet and both the Intracoastal and Biscayne Bay will be rough.