Jury deliberates for Miami-Dade Corrections officer charged in inmate's 2022 death

For the past week, Miami-Dade prosecutors have tried to convince jurors that a former correctional officer participated in the brutal fatal beating of an inmate suffering from a mental health illness.

Ronald Connor was one of four officers arrested in 2022 after 60-year-old Ronald Ingram was found dead. Prosecutors say the inmate was left with over 20 broken ribs after getting kicked, punched, and slammed inside Dade Correctional Institution.

Last month, correctional officers Christopher Rolon, Kirk Walton, and Jeremy Godbolt pleaded guilty and accepted a 20-year prison deal in Ingram's death. As part of the plea, the three men testified in the trial of Connor.

Florida Department of Corrections Ronald Gene Ingram

Ingram was being transferred to get better medical treatment, however prosecutors say he became upset and threw urine at the officers.

The urine became a motivation for officers to start beating the man, according to state attorneys.

“They got their punch. They got their kick," said Assistant State Attorney Carolina Sanchez.

Connor, the last officer with an open case, was not offered a plea deal. He could face up to life in prison, if convicted. The 26-year-old is facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder and battery charges.

“Ronald Ingram was killed and beaten. They were mad about the urine" said Tim Vandergiesen, an Assistant State Attorney.

On the other hand, Connor claims he is innocent. He denounced his former colleagues who told jurors they saw him slamming the inmate.

Defense attorneys claim their client is not a man who would’ve been involved in such a beating. They even brought childhood friends to testify in front of jurors.

“He doesn’t have a reputation of violence or aggression,” said James, Connor's family friend.

“A person's character is not something that happens overnight. When you have four people coming in you have the same reputation…that is who you are," said Damaris Del Valle, an attorney representing Connor.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday.