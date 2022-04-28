3 South Florida Corrections Officers Facing Murder Charges in Inmate's Death

Three South Florida corrections officers are facing murder charges in connection with an inmate's death in February.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and officials with the Florida Department of Corrections and Florida Department of Law Enforcement have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to announce the charges.

The charges stem from the Feb. 14 death of 60-year-old Ronald Gene Ingram, who died during a transfer from Dade Correctional Institution, the Miami Herald reported.

The three officers - identified by the Herald as Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34 - face charges including second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery of an elderly adult and cruel treatment of a detainee.

Sources told NBC 6 a fourth corrections officer was expected to turn himself in to face charges in the case.

Department of Corrections records show Ingram had been sentenced to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge in 1986 out of Hillsborough County.

A Department of Corrections statement, released five days after Ingram's death, said 10 officers were placed on administrative leave while the death was being investigated.

One officer had also resigned, according to the statement.

Ingram was allegedly beat to death by the officers out of the view of surveillance cameras after he threw a cup of urine at the officers, a source told the Herald.

Connor, Rolon and Walton were all being held without bond Thursday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.