Gisele Bundchen

‘I just want to live my life': Gisele Bündchen cries about paparazzi after being pulled over in Surfside

The supermodel got emotional in a traffic stop in Surfside

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police body camera footage shows an emotional Gisele Bündchen crying about being followed by paparazzi after she was pulled over by officers Wednesday in Surfside.

Surfside Police did not write up a report, so it's unclear why officers pulled over the supermodel.

In the bodycam, the officer is seen approaching Bündchen in her SUV and ordering her to roll down her window.

"There's paparazzi right there," Bündchen responds.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The distraught supermodel eventually rolls down her window halfway and points out someone who was trying to take photos of her.

"He's right there in that grey car," she says.

"OK, there's nothing I can do about that," the officer says.

Local

Homestead 3 hours ago

Child who fell into Homestead canal hospitalized in critical condition

Caught on Camera 4 hours ago

Police looking for suspects in violent parking dispute and shooting at Miramar Publix

The officer then appears to walk over the paparazzi following the supermodel.

"Leave my traffic stop," he tells the paparazzi.

The officer goes back to Bündchen's SUV and gives her a warning, telling her he'll give her a courtesy.

"I understand who you are, there's nothing I can do about that," he tells the supermodel.

"I know but he's stalking me," she says.

"OK, then file a report with Miami Beach," the officer responds.

Bundchen then gets emotional and starts crying.

"What do you need, why are you crying?" the officer asks.

"I'm so tired, everywhere I go I have this (expletive) guy after me, nothing protects me," Bündchen cries.

"I can't do nothing — I just want to live my life," she says at one point.

The officer's final message wasn't reassuring to Bündchen.

"I can't prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures," he tells her.

"I don't even know how that's allowed," she says.

After the warning, Bündchen drove off.

The supermodel divorced Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage and got emotional talking about the split in an interview last month.

This article tagged under:

Gisele BundchenSurfside
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us