Alleged thief in custody after foot chase in Westchester

A police chase on foot through a Westchester neighborhood resulted in a man taken into custody Saturday night.

NBC6 cameras were there as the suspect was arrested.

Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, Detective Angel Rodriguez, said it all started around 8 p.m. following reports of thefts in the area.

MDPD officers responded to the scene near SW 82nd Place and SW 18th Street as they searched for the suspect.

Upon the arrival of the police, the suspect fled on foot, running through several yards. Officers established a perimeter and later took the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.