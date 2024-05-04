BSO Deputy, pregnant woman among 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Broward

A BSO Deputy and a pregnant woman were reportedly among nearly a dozen people who were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated Central Broward on Saturday.

The crash involved four vehicles, including a BSO unit, near the 2700 block of Sunrise Boulevard around 10:45 a.m., according to the BSO.

The area around the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard was shut down due to the ongoing investigation.

Rescue units from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Lauderhill Fire Rescue and Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the scene, before 10 people -- including the deputy, pregnant woman and a child -- were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, Fire Rescue officials said in a statement.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Witnesses told cameras that it seemed the deputy was on the way to a call when the crash occurred. Further details have not been released to confirm these accounts.

This a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.