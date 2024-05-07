Pair arrested in violent armed robbery of victims wearing Rolex watches in Miami

Two men have been arrested in connection with the violent armed robbery of a pair of victims who were wearing Rolex watches in Miami.

Oneal Jose Uribe, 30, and Gelbinson Daniel Lugo, 22, were both arrested Monday on armed robbery charges, records showed. Uribe also faces a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

Miami-Dade Corrections Oneal Jose Uribe and Gelbinson Daniel Lugo

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. on April 7 at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 30th Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to arrest reports, victims were getting into a vehicle when they were approached by three masked and armed men who confronted them and demanded their Rolexes.

One of the victims resisted and was pistol-whipped by one of the suspects, who took the other victim's Rolex and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle, the reports said.

Investigators later determined Lugo was the driver of the waiting vehicle, the reports said.

It was also discovered that before the robbery, Uribe, who was driving a Porsche Macan, met up with the suspects in the vehicle, the reports said.

Uribe followed the suspects to the scene of the robbery and took up a surveillance position while it was carried out, the reports said.

On Monday, Uribe was found with the Porche used in the robbery, the reports said. He was also wearing a Rolex with no serial number and there was a gun in the vehicle, the reports said.

Uribe and Lugo were booked into jail, where they were being held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.