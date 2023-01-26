How to watch NBC6 South Florida News stream anytime, anywhere for free

NBC6 South Florida is more accessible than ever, with 24/7 streaming now available on our website and on the NBC6 app.

You can now watch the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts and live special events from around South Florida on NBCMiami.com.

This was already available on NBC6 News channel and on several streaming platforms including Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC6 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

How to Find NBC6 News on NBC6 South Florida's Website

You have more than one way to find our stream:

Find the Watch News 24/7 button on the top right hand corner of the homepage

You can also click on Watch News 24/7 in the trending bar.

Or just follow this link https://www.nbcmiami.com/watch/

How to Watch on Peacock

Here's how to see NBC6 South Florida News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC6 South Florida News.

How to Watch on Roku

Here's How To Watch NBC6 South Florida News on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR

Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu and select Live TV

How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus

Here's how to see NBC6 South Florida News on Samsung TV Plus:

Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote

Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide

Scroll to the news channels section and find NBC6 South Florida News

How to Watch on Xumo Play

Here's how to see NBC6 South Florida News on Xumo Play:

Open the Xumo Play app on your favorite mobile device or streaming platform

In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News

Scroll through the local options and select NBC6 South Florida News

Here is a link to our channel:

https://play.xumo.com/live-guide/nbc-south-florida-news

How to Watch on Amazon Fire TV

NBC6 South Florida News is now on Fire TV.

Users can now watch our newscasts through Amazon Fire streaming devices.

Open the Fire TV home screen

Click the News app and select your local NBC channel.

You can also find coverage from the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Diego, Dallas Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Hartford.

Additionally, users can watch Noticias Telemundo Noreste, Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Texas and Noticias Telemundo Florida in their respective regions.