Man hospitalized, person detained after shooting in Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized and a person was detained after a shooting in Miami-Dade Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Northwest North River Drive and 27th Street, about a mile east of Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded and found the victim, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

A person was detained in connection with the shooting, police said.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved. The shooting remains under investigation.