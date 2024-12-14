Miami-Dade County

Man hospitalized, person detained after shooting in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded and found the victim, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition

By NBC6

A man was hospitalized and a person was detained after a shooting in Miami-Dade Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Northwest North River Drive and 27th Street, about a mile east of Miami International Airport.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded and found the victim, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

A person was detained in connection with the shooting, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved. The shooting remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us