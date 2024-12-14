‘Against all odds': Aventura family seeks prayers for toddler in coma after near-drowning

In April of this year, an Aventura toddler had a near-drowning incident. Eight months later, she’s still in a coma fighting for her life.

This holiday season, the family is asking for the gift of giving in prayer for little Heleni Ezra, who is now 2 years old.

In a video shown to NBC6 by her father Shlomi she is seen dancing with her sisters. The video was taken just moments before her father would find her in their backyard pool, where she was fighting the water for three minutes.

“From that moment our lives changed completely,” said Shlomi.

Shlomi and mother Hana Ezra performed CPR on their daughter and took her to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“Basically, they said that that’s it, she has no chance, zero chance to live and it’s a matter of a few hours and we are going to lose her,” Shlomi said.

But roughly 250 days later, she’s still here. Heleni has spent more than 100 days back at home with around-the-clock care.

Family Photo Heleni Ezra

Hana, Heleni’s mother, said that she is still in a coma. But in multiple videos taken by the parents, you can see Heleni showing signs of life, moving her hands or her arms.

“And I know, by fact, that it’s because of all the prayers, the people supporting us and praying for us, she’s here against all odds. She’s here,” said Hana.

The Ezra family said they aren’t giving up hope but are asking this holiday season for a gift.

“Keep her in your prayer,” said Shlomi. "If it was your own daughter, what would you do? I’m sure that every person would do anything possible to save his daughter. So, all I am asking is for people to keep her in their prayers, to pray for Heleni to wake up in full recovery.”

The family is keeping the faith and positive outlook, knowing their toddler is holding on to their strength and the prayers of strangers.

“People tend to complain ‘Oh I don’t have this, Oh I am not doing well at work’, but when you come to a situation like us, you realize nothing else matters besides your loved ones, your family, your health. And that’s what happened for Heleni,” said Shlomi.

To get updates on Heleni’s progress you can visit Shlomi’s Instagram page for community prayer sessions and health updates.