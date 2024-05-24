Miami-Dade County reports most cases of dengue in the US, mostly travel-associated: CDC

Miami-Dade County has reported the most cases of dengue, a virus that spreads through the bite of an affected mosquito, in 2024 across the 50 U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of May 24, 2024, the county has reported a total of 74 cases, about 41% of Florida’s 180 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Only seven of these cases were acquired locally. The rest are travel-associated, CDC data shows.

Broward County has reported 30 cases so far this year.

Fifty-four of the cases of dengue in Florida were reported in people who had traveled to Cuba no more than two weeks before their symptoms started, and 38 in people who had traveled to Brazil, the health department said.

With 114 cases, New York is the state with the second-most infections as of May 21, according to the CDC. None were acquired locally.

Puerto Rico reports the most infections among all U.S. jurisdictions with over 1,000 cases, CDC data shows.

The CDC says dengue symptoms usually start within a few days of being bitten but can take up to two weeks to develop.

Symptoms can include:

fever

nausea

vomiting

rash

headache

eye pain

joint and muscle pain

“In severe cases, dengue can cause shock, internal bleeding, and even death,” the CDC states.