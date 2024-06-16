All aboard: Tri-Rail introduces express train between West Palm and Miami

Starting July 1st, Tri-Rail is launching a new express service that will significantly reduce travel time between West Palm Beach and Miami by over 30 minutes.

This direct route, featuring limited stops, such as Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and Hialeah before its final destination Miami central.

We're introducing a new Tri-Rail express train service, to start July 1, 2024. This addition will offer passengers a seamless one-seat ride to and from Downtown Miami, significantly reducing travel time between the West Palm Beach and MiamiCentral stations. — Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) May 31, 2024

It will operate only on weekdays, providing a faster and more convenient option for commuters.

The express train will leave West Palm Beach at 6:30 a.m., arriving in Miami Central by 8:05 a.m., with a return service departing Miami at 5:35 p.m. and reaching West Palm at 7:05 p.m., Tri-Rail will maintain its current schedule of non-express trains on both weekdays and weekends.

"We are thrilled to unveil this new enhancement to our train service. By offering a one-seat ride and reducing travel time, we aim to provide an enhanced commuting experience for our passengers and attract new riders to Tri-Rail." Dave Dech, Executive Director of SFRTA, expressed in a press release posted on Tri-rail.com

Passengers can find more details and updates on Tri-Rail's website and social media platforms.