Video shows Brickell Key confrontation after man allegedly pushed dog into water, prevented rescue

An unsettling sight caught on camera off Brickell Key after a man allegedly pushed his dog into the water and prevented others from rescuing the animal.

Video from Only In Dade shows Jadee Guidice as she quickly ran over and saw the pup struggling to swim.

"He handed me his phone and said 'video me I do this all of the time. It’s part of my show.' I said absolutely not - the dog is struggling," Guidice told NBC6.

Video shows her pleading with the owner of that dog who the appeared to be standing watch and stopping anyone from coming to the pup's rescue -- leading to an intense confrontation involving several people.

"The man got irate. You can see from videos he got pretty aggressive," Guidice added. "He pushed another man and pushed me to the ground."

That’s when Guidance says she made the decision to jump in and help.

"I was a lifeguard and competitive swimmer and I jumped in and tried to get the dog, but as soon as I jumped in, the man jumped in after me," she said.

It took three men to pull Guidice out of the bay -- water she says isn’t safe for people or pets.

"There's tons of boat traffic. We have seen sharks in the bay and crocodile warnings all over Brickell Key, so it didn’t make sense for this man to force the dog in the water," she added.

Eventually, she said the owner allowed three men to pull the dog out to safety.

Miami PD said no arrests have been made.

Guidice said she is working with Miami-Dade Police as they continue an investigation. Police are asking anyone with videos to send them in.