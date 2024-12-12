2 arrested in deadly shooting at Irish pub near West Palm Beach: Authorities

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at an Irish pub in Palm Beach County, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. at The Rock Irish Pub, located in the 600 block of Lake Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, approximately 10 miles south of West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Two men, later identified as Christopher Allen, 33, and Steven Stratis, 24, died at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition and the other was stable.

"The preliminary investigation is believed that an altercation occurred inside the establishment resulting in the shooting," PBSO said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Morey S. Pinard III, 23, faces two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, authorities said.

Additionally, Michael B. Vititoe, 19, faces charges of simple battery and accessory after the fact.

The two were transported to Palm Beach County jail and will make their first appearance in court Thursday.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.