2 men killed, 2 others shot at Irish pub near West Palm Beach: Authorities

It happened at around 1 a.m. at The Rock Irish Pub in Lake Worth Beach, approximately 10 miles south of West Palm Beach, authorities said.

Two men were killed and another two were shot at an Irish pub in Palm Beach County early Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. at The Rock Irish Pub, located in the 600 block of Lake Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, approximately 10 miles south of West Palm Beach, authorities said.

Two men died at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition and the other was stable.

"The preliminary investigation is believed that an altercation occurred inside the establishment resulting in the shooting," PBSO said.

Authorities did not immediately release information about a suspect in the fatal shooting.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

