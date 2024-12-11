Person shot by police in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

A person was shot by police in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Wednesday.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest 25th Avenue and 22nd Avenue, just south of Broward Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting but gave no other details. The person shot was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a pile of clothes next to a pool of blood on the driveway of a home that was closed off with yellow police tape.

No other information was immediately known.

