Fires

Fire at Miami-Dade mobile home park sends huge flames, smoke into the air

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said units were working to put the fire out in the Gladeview neighborhood.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large fire is burning at a mobile home park in the area of 2900 block and NW 79th Street in Miami-Dade County on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said units were working to put the fire out in the Gladeview neighborhood.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

As of 8:20 a.m., authorities said there were no reported injuries.

Aerial images showed people who appeared to be distressed residents standing by, consoling each other and watching crews battle the blaze. Video also captured sparks flying from a power pole as firefighters surrounded the structure on fire.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

NBC6 is working to learn more.

This article tagged under:

FiresMiami-Dade County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us