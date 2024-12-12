Fire at Miami-Dade mobile home park sends huge flames, smoke into the air

A large fire is burning at a mobile home park in the area of 2900 block and NW 79th Street in Miami-Dade County on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said units were working to put the fire out in the Gladeview neighborhood.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As of 8:20 a.m., authorities said there were no reported injuries.

Aerial images showed people who appeared to be distressed residents standing by, consoling each other and watching crews battle the blaze. Video also captured sparks flying from a power pole as firefighters surrounded the structure on fire.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC6 is working to learn more.