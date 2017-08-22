Police Searching for Suspects in Hialeah ATM Robbery - NBC 6 South Florida
Police Searching for Suspects in Hialeah ATM Robbery

    Officers are searching the area after a machine was taken from a Bank of America branch in the city.

    Police in Hialeah are searching for the people involved in the robbery of an ATM machine overnight from a bank in the city.

    Officers responded to the Bank of America branch located at 1001 East 9th Street early Tuesday morning shortly after 3 a.m. A piece of construction equipment could be seen next to the spot where the drive-up machine was once located.

    Police have set up a perimeter near SE 10th Court and 5th Street and confirmed they are looking for two suspects for the burglary.

    Published 6 minutes ago

