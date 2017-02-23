NBC 6's Steve Litz has more on what Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz plans on telling a group of Broward mayors days after the President's latest order.

During a meeting Thursday with officials from cities across Broward County, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz believes there will be a “dramatic and significant increase” in the number of deportations under President Donald Trump.

Wasserman Schultz met with representatives from cities, including Pembroke Pines, Cooper City, Weston and even from the county following a meeting she had with Border Patrol and ICE officials. The congresswoman said federal officials were evasive when answering her questions on how the government will handle the removal of illegal immigrants after Trump’s newest executive order.

After her initial phone call, Wasserman Schultz – who serves as the ranking member of the House Appropriations subcommittee – says she will block any funds that will go toward Trump’s proposals.

Members of both parties were present at the event. Doug McKay, the Republican mayor of Southwest Ranches who voted for Trump, says he agrees with most of the policies but not how they are being implemented. McKay told NBC 6 he will take a wait and see approach with the latest policy regarding immigration.