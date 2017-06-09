Philly Day Care Worker Caught on Camera Smacking Child

A woman working at a day care in Olney has been fired after video showing her slapping a toddler surfaced on social media. NBC10s Randy Gyllenhaal spoke to the mother of that child.

A Philadelphia day care worker was fired after surveillance video surfaced Friday showing her smacking and pushing a child.

The Director of Olney Academy confirmed to NBC10 that the worker was immediately fired after the video surfaced on Facebook. In the video, the worker is seen approaching a small child, then swatting him.

The mother of the hit child, Brianna Woods, says she's glad the worker was fired. Her 2-year-old son Noah is seen falling in the video after the worker smacks him in the back of the head.

"I'm glad to hear she's been fired, but when I looked at the video myself I was wondering why she wasn't in cuffs," Woods said.

The director of the day care told NBC10 they followed protocol by immediately notifying the child abuse hotline.

Woods has filed a police report.