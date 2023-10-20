NBC6 , Telemundo 51 and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Award Eight Local Non-Profits Local Impact Grants

A reception was held at the station in their honor.

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 held a reception in honor of their 2023 Local Impact Grants recipients. Representatives from the eight local non-profits were on hand for the celebration. NBC6 News Anchor Constance Jones emceed the event and each of organizations participated in a check presentation. A total of $225,000 was awarded.

This year's recipients were:

The Children’s Voice Chorus $20,000

Curley’s House of Style/Hope Relief Food Bank $20,000

EatWell Exchange $30,000

Miami Diaper Bank $30,000

Project YES / YES Institute $50,000

Serving With Grace $35,000

South Florida After-School All-Stars $20,000

StudentsCare $20,000

Early this year, NBC6, Telemundo 51 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced the rebranding of their grant program from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants," reflecting its local grassroots focus.

