NBC6 , Telemundo 51 and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Award Eight Local Non-Profits Local Impact Grants
A reception was held at the station in their honor.
NBC6 and Telemundo 51 held a reception in honor of their 2023 Local Impact Grants recipients. Representatives from the eight local non-profits were on hand for the celebration. NBC6 News Anchor Constance Jones emceed the event and each of organizations participated in a check presentation. A total of $225,000 was awarded.
This year's recipients were:
The Children’s Voice Chorus $20,000
Curley’s House of Style/Hope Relief Food Bank $20,000
EatWell Exchange $30,000
Miami Diaper Bank $30,000
Project YES / YES Institute $50,000
Serving With Grace $35,000
South Florida After-School All-Stars $20,000
StudentsCare $20,000
Early this year, NBC6, Telemundo 51 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced the rebranding of their grant program from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants," reflecting its local grassroots focus.
To learn more about these organizations, click on the links above and take a look at photos from the event below.