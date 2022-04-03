2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Doja Cat and Tiffany Haddish both sparkled in sequin, while Billie Elish and Olivia Rodrigo stunned in black. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet at the 64th Grammy Awards.

7 photos
1/7
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2/7
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
3/7
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jack Antonoff attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
4/7
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Diplo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
5/7
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Laverne Cox attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
6/7
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Billie Eilish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
7/7
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tiffany Haddish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

This article tagged under:

Grammys 2022red carpet fashionGrammy Awards 2022

More Photo Galleries

Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars After-Party
Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars After-Party
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks
2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us