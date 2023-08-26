Jason Aldean announces new album featuring controversial ‘Try That in a Small Town'

Jason Aldean is gearing up to release a new album.

The country music star, 46, announced Aug. 25 on his website that his 11th studio album, “Highway Desperado,” will be available on Nov. 3.

"Highway Desperado" comes hot on the heels of the success of Aldean's controversial single, “Try That in A Small Town." The song, which will be featured on the album, has made headlines for its incendiary lyrics. The song's music video also drew criticism for showing footage of protests and robberies projected onto a Tennessee courthouse where a teen Black man, Henry Choate, was lynched in 1927.

Here's everything we know about "Highway Desperado":

What does the album's title mean?

Aldean explained on his website that the title "Highway Desperado" was inspired by his band's early days on the road.

“I think when I look back on it, I built my career early on my live show, and have been on the road touring since I was 18 years old. For us, touring is our favorite part," he said.

"Getting on the bus and going town to town and playing our shows and doing our thing and seeing the fans… the title for the tour and album was really inspired from that.”

When will the album be released?

“Highway Desperado” will be officially released on Nov. 3, but fans can pre-order the album on Aldean's website and several music apps.

What songs will be on the album?

In addition to “Try That in a Small Town,” the 14-track album will feature Aldean’s latest single, “Let Your Boys Be Country.” The track list also includes “Tough Crowd,” which Aldean performed live at the 2023 Academy Of Country Music Awards in May, as well as three tracks Aldean co-wrote.

Here is a track list for "Highway Desperado":

“Tough Crowd” “Let Your Boys Be Country” “Knew You’d Come Around” “Hungover In A Hotel” “Try That In A Small Town” “Whiskey Drink” “Whose Rearview” “I’m Over You” “Rather Watch You” “Breakup Breakdown” “Get Away From You” “Changing Bars “From This Beer” “Highway Desperado”

