Tennis star Naomi Osaka gives birth, welcomes first baby with boyfriend Cordae

It's love all around for Naomi Osaka.

The 25-year-old tennis star and boyfriend Cordae have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, a source close to Osaka confirmed to E! News: "They are doing great."

In an extra special twist, Osaka and Cordae's bundle of joy arrived in the middle of a major Grand Slam: Wimbledon 2023.

Osaka announced her pregnancy in January after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. At the time, she shared a sonogram image, calling the past few years "interesting" but "challenging."

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she wrote. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure."

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future," Osaka continued. "One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

Six months later, Osaka revealed they were expecting a baby girl. On June 3, she shared an Instagram of herself standing among pink and purple flowers and balloons while resting her arm on a giant pink mushroom. A sign written in light purple script behind her read, "A little princess is on the way!"

And while Osaka will undoubtedly be spending some time with her daughter in the coming weeks, she'll still be hitting the court next year.

"I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," she confirmed on Twitter. "Love you all infinitely."

People was the first to break the news.