If you love the idea of a Caribbean destination wedding, you can’t go wrong with Antigua and Barbuda. With dazzling white sand set by an aquamarine sea, what's not to love? After all, this place was voted the Caribbean's Most Romantic Destination by World Travel Awards three years in a row.



Whether you are looking for a big bash for family and friends at a luxury hotel or an intimate ceremony at a bungalow on the beach, having your nearest and dearest with you at this ultimate romantic setting will create memories to last a lifetime!



Antigua’s enchant lies within its narrow roads, colorful villages, beautiful historic places and truly gorgeous beaches. It’s sister-island, Barbuda, is smaller and features soft, pale pink sand, clear coral-filled waters and a smaller population allowing you to feel like the whole island is your own personal slice of paradise.