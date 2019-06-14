If you love the idea of a Caribbean destination wedding, you can’t go wrong with Antigua and Barbuda. With dazzling white sand set by an aquamarine sea, what's not to love? After all, this place was voted the Caribbean's Most Romantic Destination by World Travel Awards three years in a row.
Whether you are looking for a big bash for family and friends at a luxury hotel or an intimate ceremony at a bungalow on the beach, having your nearest and dearest with you at this ultimate romantic setting will create memories to last a lifetime!
Antigua’s enchant lies within its narrow roads, colorful villages, beautiful historic places and truly gorgeous beaches. It’s sister-island, Barbuda, is smaller and features soft, pale pink sand, clear coral-filled waters and a smaller population allowing you to feel like the whole island is your own personal slice of paradise.
Hassle-Free Marriage
Fortunately, Antigua and Barbuda is one of the easiest places to have a wedding. Though some countries require either residency or minimum time spent on the island prior to obtaining a marriage license, in Antigua and Barbuda, the process is so quick you can say "I do" the same day you arrive when you request a special marriage license. Also, fees are nominal which makes it affordable to exchange your vows.
Luxurious Hotels that Offers Customized Wedding Packages
Every couple has a different vision for their perfect day - and you are not the exception. To assist in bringing your dream wedding and honeymoon in paradise to life, the numerous Antigua and Barbuda hotels will customize any wedding package to your unique taste and personality. Their dedicated professional staff and event planners work to make certain that your nuptials operate as smoothly and ideally as possible. Side note, at some hotels, wedding packages are free when you stay seven nights or more on all-inclusive basis terms and conditions apply.
Stunning Spots for the Big Day
When it comes to finding the perfect place to tie the knot, this destination flawlessly provides breathtaking backdrops that enhance your celebration. Besides a beachfront ceremony, you can say your vows in a hotel’s elegant ballroom or terrace with views of sunset-filled beaches, mountain ranges or tropical flora. Other dazzling venue options include a blooming garden, a plantation house or a museum.
365 Beaches to Discover
After you’ve said “I do,” Antigua offers newlyweds 365 beaches to choose from for an awesome honeymoon, one for each day of the year. The number of days in the non-leap calendar coincides with the set of rocky coves, sandbanks and inlets that populate the island. All beaches are open to the public, so the challenge for you isn't the way to access them, but simply how to find the beach that suits your taste.
Lots of Water-Based Activities
What honeymoon to Antigua and Barbuda is complete without hitting the beach and trying some water sports? Kitesurfing, windsurfing and paddle boarding are available for water-lovers to engage in. You and your spouse can also try a yacht or catamaran cruise tour where you have the opportunity to splash and swim in pristine waters, sail, snorkel, and explore the islands coastline. Likewise, an eco kayak tour is a great way to go through small islets and explore the island’s mangroves in a unique experience that can’t be found anywhere else.
Unforgettable Stay at Hodges Bay Resort & Spa
Celebrate your honeymoon in a once-in-a-lifetime kind of place. At Hodges Bay Resort & Spa, located in the North of the island, you can experience contemporary style and warm, welcoming hospitality. The resort offers luxurious suites and state of the art villas and penthouses with impeccable taste. The property is a breakfast-inclusive hotel with inspired high-end menus at four restaurants and a self-catering option for villa guests. s.
You will feel the most glam, sun-kissed version of yourself just by being at Hodges Bay Resort & Spa. Click here to enter for a chance to win a dream getaway for two!