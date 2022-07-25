PHOTOS: Gruesome Picture of Parkland Shooting Painted by Witness Testimony Published 24 mins ago • Updated 23 mins ago 9 photos 1/9 Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides over the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 22, 2022. 2/9 Members of the defense team and State Attorneys talk during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 22, 2022. 3/9 Broward Sheriff ‘s Office Sgt. Richard Van Der Eems describes the scene he encountered at the school after the mass shooting. 4/9 Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler prepares for the day’s trial. 5/9 Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis listens as Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus speaks during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 22, 2022. 6/9 Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Detective Dan Krystyn identifies high capacity magazines recovered at the crime scene. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is being tried in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 22, 2022. 7/9 Fred Gutenberg, left, and Max Schachter re-act to witness testimony during the penalty phase of shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 22, 2022. 8/9 Shooter Nikolas Cruz talks to sentence mitigation specialist Kate O’Shea during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, July 22, 2022. 9/9 Dr. Iouri Boiko, a Forensic Pathology Specialist, describes the gunshot wounds that the victims sustained. More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Events Following Parkland Gunman's Massacre Revealed in Court PHOTOS: Students, Teachers Relive Parkland Massacre from the Witness Stand PHOTOS: Gripping Testimony Continues on Day 2 of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial PHOTOS: Emotional Moments Captured on Day 1 of Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial