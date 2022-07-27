PHOTOS: Court Proceedings Show Events Before, After Shooting Published 1 hour ago • Updated 36 mins ago 7 photos 1/7 Judge Elizabeth Scherer goes over evidence with Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus. 2/7 Nikolas Cruz is being tried in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. 3/7 Retired Broward County Medical Examiner Craig Mallak goes over autopsy photos of shooting victim Cara Loughran. 4/7 Max and Caryn Schachter exchange glances during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Schachter’s son, Alex was killed in the 2018 shootings. 5/7 Broward Sherif’s Office Sgt. Raymond Beltran shows the jury how his taser is deployed while testifying about a jail house fight he had with the Nikolas Cruz in 2018. 6/7 Video frame grab of Broward Sherif’s Office Sgt. Raymond Beltran and Nikolas Cruz during a jail house fight in 2018. 7/7 Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler cross examines Broward Sherif’s Office Sgt. Raymond Beltran, not shown, during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Parents Listen As Coroners Describe Victims' Gunshot Wounds PHOTOS: AR-15 Used in Mass Shooting Shown During Sentencing Trial PHOTOS: Gruesome Picture of Parkland Shooting Painted by Witness Testimony PHOTOS: Events Following Parkland Gunman's Massacre Revealed in Court